Nigerians have continued to shower encomiums on Super Eagles forward, Ahmed Musa for his fantastic brace against Iceland at the ongoing FIFA World Cup.
Read tweets below...
Ahmed Musa has two goals already at the World Cup messi hasnt scored any, I'm not saying Musa is better than Messi but Messi is definitely not better than Musa lmaooo— OJays (@olujays) June 22, 2018
Game over. Nigeria is a goal. Ahmed Musa is a goal. Super eagles is a goal!! Is a goal is a goal is a goal 😂😂😂— Dr. Dipo Awojide (@OgbeniDipo) June 22, 2018
Nigeria’s Ahmed Musa has scored 4 World Cup goals in his career, more than Didier Drogba & Samuel Eto’o. Only Asamoah Gyan (6) and Roger Milla (5) are the only African players to have scored more— TARKAA, Moses Kator 🇳🇬 (@iTARKAA) June 22, 2018
The flying eagles can now fly.
Ahmed musa has become the first African player to ever score multiple goals in consecutive World Cups. 🇳🇬Nice one Musa 👏👏👏👏#NGAISL pic.twitter.com/v55q8uUI1Q— YOUNG! (@weareyoungHQ) June 22, 2018
Ahmed Musa has more goals in this World cup than— Tomiwa Talabi (@itsTomiwa) June 22, 2018
- Lionel Messi
- Kun Aguero
- Edison Cavanni
- Luiz Suarez
- Eden Hazard
Best player in the world. Argue with EUROPEAN UNION.
Messi’s Argentina couldn’t beat this Iceland.— Taofeek Oseni (@HEAD_MASTA) June 22, 2018
Messi vs Iceland - No goal
Ahmed Musa vs Iceland - 2 goals.
Musa >>> Messi
Argue with your landlord.
Ahmed Musa is the only player to score 2+ goals in a single World Cup game for #NGA.— Squawka Football (@Squawka) June 22, 2018
2014: ⚽️⚽️ vs. #ARG
2018: ⚽️⚽️ vs. #ISL
He's done it twice. 💪 pic.twitter.com/NIMT6kHMQ2
Ahmed Musa has more World Cup goals than Neymar Messi & Hazard combined. #NGAISL— KinG NomSo👑 (@ani_nomso) June 22, 2018
The composure shown by Ahmed Musa on both of his goals today has been next level. What a player.— Jimmy Conrad (@JimmyConrad) June 22, 2018
Perfect night to buy suya since Ahmed Musa scored 2 goals, the "jara" will make sense. #NGAISL #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/HHy7UWB2Ea— ♔ King Absolute ♔ (@KingAbsolute_) June 22, 2018
