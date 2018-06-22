Ahmed Musa has two goals already at the World Cup messi hasnt scored any, I'm not saying Musa is better than Messi but Messi is definitely not better than Musa lmaooo — OJays (@olujays) June 22, 2018

Game over. Nigeria is a goal. Ahmed Musa is a goal. Super eagles is a goal!! Is a goal is a goal is a goal 😂😂😂 — Dr. Dipo Awojide (@OgbeniDipo) June 22, 2018

Nigeria’s Ahmed Musa has scored 4 World Cup⁠ ⁠goals in his career, more than Didier Drogba & Samuel Eto’o. Only Asamoah Gyan (6) and Roger Milla (5) are the only African players to have scored more

The flying eagles can now fly. — TARKAA, Moses Kator 🇳🇬 (@iTARKAA) June 22, 2018

pic.twitter.com/v55q8uUI1Q Ahmed musa has become the first African player to ever score multiple goals in consecutive World Cups. 🇳🇬Nice one Musa 👏👏👏👏 #NGAISL June 22, 2018

Ahmed Musa has more goals in this World cup than



- Lionel Messi

- Kun Aguero

- Edison Cavanni

- Luiz Suarez

- Eden Hazard



Best player in the world. Argue with EUROPEAN UNION. — Tomiwa Talabi (@itsTomiwa) June 22, 2018

Messi’s Argentina couldn’t beat this Iceland.



Messi vs Iceland - No goal



Ahmed Musa vs Iceland - 2 goals.



Musa >>> Messi



Argue with your landlord. — Taofeek Oseni (@HEAD_MASTA) June 22, 2018

Ahmed Musa has more World Cup goals than Neymar Messi & Hazard combined. #NGAISL June 22, 2018

The composure shown by Ahmed Musa on both of his goals today has been next level. What a player. — Jimmy Conrad (@JimmyConrad) June 22, 2018

