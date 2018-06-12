President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday described Nigerians as a people who are “intellectually aggressive and economically ambitious”.





He said the country has a youthful and “aggressive population” that are innovative and resilient.





The president was quoted to have made the comments in Rabat, Morocco, during a meeting with Saadeddine Othmani, Prime Minister of Morocco, at the Royal Guest Palace.





Garba Shehu, senior special assistant on media and publicity, quoted the president as saying: “Nigerians are intellectually aggressive and economically ambitious.





“I received some of our students here yesterday and I am really impressed with the zeal and fearlessness they exuded.





“In Nigeria, we have a very young and aggressive population and we are working very hard to create the enabling and inclusive environment for their contributions to be better appreciated.”





Buhari said his administration was interested in partnerships with countries that can explore Nigeria’s huge potential, adding that the country is on the verge of an agricultural revolution.





“We need to do more to improve our statistics on food production and, graciously, the weather has been auspicious in the last couple of years for agricultural growth. We are happy that through partnership with you and hard work, the price of fertiliser is already down by 50 percent,’’ he said.





During his visit to the North African country, President Buhari signed three agreements, namely; Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline project, vocational training in agriculture and building of a chemical plant in Nigeria.





Commenting on the gas pipeline project, he said: “We have a huge gas reserve in Nigeria, and we should be known more for gas exploration than for crude oil. So, we are happy with the new partnership with Morocco.”