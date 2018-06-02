Table Tennis player, Seun Ajetunmobi is dead.His dead was confirmed by the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF).Ajetunmobi died at the early hours of today after a domestic accident at his Lagos home.Ajetunmobi last international duty for Nigeria was at the 2015 African Games in Congo Brazzaville.“On behalf of the President, the executive board members and the entire table tennis family in Nigeria, I regret to announce the sudden death of one of our National Team players – Seun Ajetunmobi, which sad event occurred early morning of June 1, 2018, in a Lagos hospital.“The Italy-based athlete was on holiday in Nigeria after the end of the season in Italy. The federation sympathised with the player’s family and his supporters in Nigeria and around the World. The burial will be announced later by his family,” Secretary-General of NTTF, Idaye Anthony, said in a signed statement.