A sport enthusiast and clergy, as well as founder and General Overseer of the Glory Church of Christ, Prophet Tommy Aika has revealed that he can help the super eagles of Nigeria actualize their dreams of being the first African country to win the world cup.

Speaking during an interview with ITV, Apostle Aika who claimed to have a long relationship with the Super Eagles requested that Nigerians support him with #750,000 to enable him prepare a place to pray for the super eagles to actualize the promise of God which is winning the world cup





When asked for his last words, the prophet went further to ask if he can drop his account number and did just that.



Watch below:

Interestingly, the current World Cup trophy that will be awarded to the eventual winners’ in Russia is currently worth about $20 million, according to America’s top daily, USA Today.