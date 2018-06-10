As the 32 qualified teams begin to set foot at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, the Super Eagles of Nigeria will on Monday fly to Russia in grand style, thanks to a colorful official ceremonial attire put together by the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF)
The outfit comprise of a beautiful south-south styled white hat with a green feather, a smooth white native attire with green embroidery of the Super Eagles emblem with an eagle on top of a ball crested on the chest, then with a charming pair of white shoes with green tassels.
Watch video of John Ogu wearing the outfit below...
|Native attire by @gt_stitches
|Shoes by @piolafootprints
The ceremonial outfit was put together by GT Stiches, a reputable Warri based clothing brand in collaboration with PiolaFootprints, a fast rising Lagos-based footwear brand.
A sample of Gt Stiches’ outfit was worn by NFF President, Amaju Pinnick when FIFA President, Gianni Infantino and his CAF counterpart, Ahmad Ahmad visited Lagos State Governor, Akinwumi Ambode earlier this year.
The Chief Executive Officer, CEO of Gt Stiches, Mr. Esimaje Awani hinted that Nigeria’s Senior National team, Super Eagles will land in Russia 2018 with the colourful apparel designed by the Delta based clothing brand in collaboration with Piolafootprints.
The Creative Director of Piolafootprints, Mr Daramola Babalola speaking with our correspondent also stated that he was proud that Made In Nigeria brands were picked by the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) for this project, he also urged Nigerians to look inwards, and patronize locally made brands to enable economic growth and development.
Super Eagles players, John Ogu and Odion Ighalo have both posted pictures of them wearing the new attire.
|John Ogu
|Odion Ighalo
The 23-man squad is expected to wear the official ceremonial attire as they depart Austria on Monday for the Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup.
