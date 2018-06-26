The Army has arrested two persons suspected of supplying fuel to Boko Haram terrorists in Nafada, Gombe State.
A statement yesterday by the Army spokesman, Brig.-Gen Texas Chukwu, named the suspects as Mohammed Adamu Zika, a driver and Bukar Adamu Haji, an assistant filling station manager.
Chukwu said an accomplice of the suspects is at large but efforts were on to arrest him.
He said: “The two suspects are currently undergoing interrogation and will be handed over to the appropriate authority for prosecution.”
