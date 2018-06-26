 Nigerian Army arrests Boko Haram fuel suppliers | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
» » Nigerian Army arrests Boko Haram fuel suppliers

2:53 AM 0
A+ A-

The Army has arrested two persons suspected of supplying fuel to Boko Haram terrorists in Nafada, Gombe State.


A statement yesterday by the Army spokesman, Brig.-Gen Texas Chukwu, named the suspects as Mohammed Adamu Zika, a driver and Bukar Adamu Haji, an assistant filling station manager.

Chukwu said an accomplice of the suspects is at large but efforts were on to arrest him.

He said: “The two suspects are currently undergoing interrogation and will be handed over to the appropriate authority for prosecution.”

Share to:

Next
This is the most recent post.
Previous
Older Post

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top