The Army has arrested two persons suspected of supplying fuel to Boko Haram terrorists in Nafada, Gombe State.A statement yesterday by the Army spokesman, Brig.-Gen Texas Chukwu, named the suspects as Mohammed Adamu Zika, a driver and Bukar Adamu Haji, an assistant filling station manager.Chukwu said an accomplice of the suspects is at large but efforts were on to arrest him.He said: “The two suspects are currently undergoing interrogation and will be handed over to the appropriate authority for prosecution.”