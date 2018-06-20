The Nigerian team returned to their team base camp in Essentuki on Sunday, after losing their first match 2-0 to Croatia in Kaliningrad.
Gernot Rohr’s men are currently bottom of the group with no point.
Iceland and Argentina are on one point apiece, following their 1-1 draw.
The Super Eagles must beat Iceland on Friday, in order to brighten their chance of reaching the round of 16 of Russia 2018.
