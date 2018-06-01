Head coach of the Super Eagles, Gernot Rohr, has given a glimpse into how he will line up his team against England on Saturday in an international friendly.Rohr’s men had their first training session on Thursday after arriving in London, at The Hive Stadium.Chelsea star, Victor Moses, who joined the team’s camp on Thursday morning, was part of the training which started at 4:30pm.Rohr split his squad into two groups comprising the possibles and the probables.The possibles had Francis Uzoho in goal, Shehu Abdullahi, William Troost-Ekong, Leon Balogun and Bryan Idowu in defence, skipper John Mikel Obi, Ogenyi Onazi and Joel Obi in midfield and in the attack, Odion Ighalo, Moses and Alex Iwobi.Ikechukwu Ezenwa was in goal for the probables, with the defence comprising: Tyronne Ebuehi, Kenneth Omeruo, Chidozie Awaziem, Elderson Echiejile, John Ogu, Oghenekaro Etebo, Kelechi Iheanacho, Ahmed Musa and Simeone Nwankwo.The team will hold their first official training inside Wembley Stadium on Friday by 5pm.