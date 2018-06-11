Head coach of the Super Eagles, Gernot Rohr, is torn between using a 3-5-2 and a 4-3-3 formation when they take on Croatia in their opening group game at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.Rohr has been trying out th ese two systems in the team’s training sessions in Austria, but seems to prefer a 3-5-2, as it offers the team more solidity at the back.Hapoel Beer-Sheva midfielder, John Ogu, has been deployed as one of the three defenders alongside William Troost-Ekong and Leon Balogun, in a 3-5-2 formation in the team’s last two training games.In midfield, Wilfred Ndidi, Mikel Obi and Alex Iwobi were flanked by wing-backs Tyronne Ebuehi and Bryan Idowu.In attack, Victor Moses played off Odion Ighalo.It is the same formation Nigeria played in during the second halves of their friendly match losses to England and Czech Republic.“He (Rohr) has been trying out several systems in training but we don’t know which one he will settle for.“But he has laid more emphasis on it (3-5-2) so well. But its either the 3-5-2 or he reverts to a 4-3-3,” a camp source told journalists.