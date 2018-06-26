



Rapper, Folarin Falana, popularly known as Falz the Bahd Guy, paid a visit to the Super Eagles training camp in Russia ahead of the World Cup clash with the Lionel Messi-led Argentina side.The singer shared photos of his visit on his Instagram page on Tuesday and captioned it, “Brought some good luck to the Super Eagles for today’s game!”He revealed that the morale of the players is very high.