Super Eagles goalkeeper, Carl Ikeme, has given an update on his treatment for acute leukaemia.

Ikeme, who played a part in Nigeria’s qualification for the 2018 World Cup, was diagnosed with the ailment in July 2017.





It immediately ruled the Wolverhampton Wanderers stopper out of action for both club and country.





However, he has taken to his Twitter account on Saturday, to share some good news.





Ikeme wrote: “After a year of intense chemotherapy I would like to share that I am in complete REMISSION.





“I still have hurdles to pass to be cured,but hopefully I can move on with some normality!





“I would like to thank everyone for there support over the past year. Thank you. #Grateful”





He also shared this on his instagram page:





After a tough year and intense chemotherapy throughout I would like to let everyone know I am in complete REMISSION . I still have hurdles to get over to be cured but I can hopefully now move forward with some normality.

I would like to thank my family/friends to start with who have gone above and beyond for me ❤ ️





The support I have received from Wolves/Nigeria, the football world and from people from all over the world has been hard to put into words. I can’t thank everyone at the Christie and heartlands hospital enough for there care!!!What next who knows... I’m just taking it a day at a time #Grateful 🙏🏽 #Remission