The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has posted a video of Super Eagles captain, John Mikel Obi and his vice, Onazi Ogenyi, amid stories of a rift between both of them.

The duo could be seen laughing and chatting, away from the rest of the squad.





Onazi can be heard saying he saw the news all over social media, but he chose to ignore it.









The one-minute clip on Twitter, ended with the former Lazio man walking away in amusement.





There was reported tension in Nigeria’s camp ahead of the 2018 World Cup, over a rumoured stand-off between Mikel Obi and Onazi.





Onazi was left out of the team that lost 1-0 to Czech Republic, after struggling against England last week.





The midfielder is fighting for a starting spot, when Gernot Rohr names his team to take on Croatia on June 16.