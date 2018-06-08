Act of Bill No.16 is a component part of the Constitution Alteration Bill.Also signed into law was Bill No 4 which grants financial autonomy and independence to the States Houses of Assembly and the judiciary at state level.Briefing State House correspondents on the development, the Senior Special Assistant on National Assembly matters (Senate), Ita Enang, said the intent of Bill No. 16 is to ensure that “where a Vice President succeeds a President or a Deputy Governor succeeds a Governor he can no more contest for that office more than once more.“The fact is that having taken the oath as President once and you can only contest for the office once again and no more.”Had the law been in place in 2010 when the then President Umaru Yar’Adua died, his deputy, Dr.Goodluck Jonathan, would have been eligible to contest only the 2011 election and not the 2015 which he lost.Enang said the financial independence bill for states Houses of Assembly and state judiciary allows the legislatives arm and the judiciary in the states receive their budgetary allocations directly from the Ministry of Finance.