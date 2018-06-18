Ahmad Salkida, a journalist known to have access to Boko Haram’s leadership, has claimed that the insurgents observed Eid prayers over the weekend.

In a tweet on Monday, Salkida posted a collage of images showing the insurgents praying, led by their leader, Abubakar Shekau.





According to him, the pictures were obtained from a new video released by the sect.





“#BokoHaram observed #EidPrayers despite unrelenting airstrike’s by the #NigerianAirforce.





“A video released moments ago by the #AbubakarShekau led group shows hundreds of fighters and villagers praying in an open field, apparently between the Nigerian Cameroon border,” Salkida wrote.





Two gun-wielding men stand in front of the group, keeping watch as others pray. On the rear and on the sides of the group were other watchmen, some holding guns, others hoisting insurgent flags.





Roughly estimated, the men in the video were in their hundreds.