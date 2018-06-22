



The Nigeria Communication Commission (NCC) says it is looking to release a new price for data.





Prof. Umar Danbatta, the Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, made the disclosure on Thursday during his induction as a Fellow of the Nigeria Academy of Engineering (NAE).

Danbatta was inducted along with 11 others at the investiture of Prof. Fola Lasisi as the 10th President of the academy.





He said that the commission had completed a new framework that would give telecommunication companies the opportunity to participate in spectrum sharing.





“With the new framework, you can transfer, lease and share your spectrum.





“These recent achievements of the commission will ensure optimum utilisation of spectrum,” he said.





The NCC boss told newsmen that the recognition by NAE would spur the commission to double efforts in boosting the Nigerian economy.





“This recognition will be a testimony of our relevance not only within Nigerian universities but across borders,” he said.





The outgoing President of NAE, Prof. Oluwaseun Maduka, said that the occasion should remind those in the academy to ensure advancement of engineering education and practice.





She said that the academy should be proactive by tackling emerging socio-economic challenges in the country as regards engineering and technology.





NAE was incorporated as a private company limited by guarantee in September 1997, for the purpose of promoting excellence in technological and engineering training and practice to ensure technological growth and economic development of Nigeria.