The National Assembly Tuesday resolved after a 3-hour joint sitting of the upper and lower chambers to invoke its powers against the executive arm of government if nothing was done to end the ongoing harassment and humiliation of perceived political opponents by the police.





It also said President Buhari must be held accountable for the actions of his appointees and, must ensure a strict adherence to the rule of law.





Parts of the resolution reads: That security agencies must be given a marching order to curtail the killings across the country and protect lives of innocent Nigerians, the president, government should show sincerity in the fight against corruption.”





It was further resolved that the sanctity of the National Assembly must be protected and, to pursue those who invaded the National Assembly and hijacked the mace of the Senate. The lawmakers also agreed to liase with the ECOWAS parliament, EU, UN, Civil Society Organization to save the country’s democracy.





The legislature also stated that urgent measures must be taken to curtail the growing state of unemployment in the country. The National Assembly, in addition, affirmed a vote of no confidence on the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris.





However, the two chambers passed a vote of confidence on the Senate President, Bukola Saraki and the Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara.