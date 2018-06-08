The national assembly has embarked on a four-week recess.





The leadership of the two chambers announced this after the respective plenaries.





The lawmakers are to resume sitting on July 3, to give room for the Eid-el-Fitri holiday and upcoming Salah celebration.





The recess, however, does not affect the various committees of the two chambers as their meetings and other activities would still continue.





Meanwhile, the house of representatives has begun activities marking its three years’ anniversary.

Addressing journalists at the national assembly, Abdulrazak Namdas, spokesman of the lower legislative chamber, said the house has “done well” during the period.





He said over 1,473 bills were brought forth during the three years, out of which 222 have been passed.





He said 90 of the bills introduced in the house were on constitution amendment, while 519 bills are awaiting second reading.





“Since the inception of the national assembly, no assembly has achieve this success”, Namdas said.

The house spokesman also said the lawmakers would double their efforts in the remaining one year.