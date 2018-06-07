The National Assembly on Wednesday, denied it was plotting to impeach President Muhammadu Buhari.





Speaking on Sunrise Daily on Channels Television, the Chairman, House Committee on Judiciary, Hon. Razak Atunwa, said the joint executive session of the two chambers of the Assembly was held to debate on national issues.





The lawmaker representing Asa/Ilorin West constituency in Kwara State, said: “No one mentioned anything about impeaching the president.





“We dealt on governance matters, matter deepening our democracy. And we came out with resolutions. Those are more important matters to the country. It was all in the interest of the country, clearly the interest of the country.”





Atunwa described claims that the National Assembly was planning to impeach the president as “inaccurate and disingenuous”.





“Some say we threatened the president, we never threatened anyone indeed. We only agreed on resolutions and ascertained the president takes them and acts upon them.





“In the resolutions, nothing like impeachment was mentioned, because we can make laws and ensure concerned agencies carry out their responsibilities. None of us mentioned impeachment in our debate at the joint session,” he said.