Wizkid has called out his international management company ”Disturbing London” Criminal operation.
This comes just Weeks after his show in London.
Wizkid and Tinnie Tempah were seen together at the Dolce and Gabbanna fashion show last week. Disturbing London is however owned by rapper “Tinnie Tempah”. The duo teamed up in Wizkid’s “Mamacita”.
Wizkid's Tweets below:
Don’t do business with @DisturbingLDN kidsssss... Criminal operation😤— Wizkid (@wizkidayo) June 23, 2018
Bad energy stay far away 😤🌹🦅— Wizkid (@wizkidayo) June 23, 2018
