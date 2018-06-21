The son of late MKO Abiola, the acclaimed winner of the June 12 1993 presidential election, Abdulmumin, has joined the race for the ticket of the National Youth Leader of the All Progressives Congress.The APC national convention is scheduled to hold on Saturday in Abuja.Abdulmumin on Wednesday in Lagos said he had what was needed to give youths the much-needed direction to move the nation forward, adding that since he returned to the country in 2007, he had always been thinking about how to contribute to the system and make a difference.“I have been working hard to bridge the gap among youths of the country for them to contribute their quota to Nigeria’s development.“And I want to make it clear that I did not join the race for the youth leader of the APC due to the recent recognition of my late father by President Muhammadu Buhari; I want to make my own mark and I have consulted widely,” he added.Abdulmumin commended Buhari for signing Not too Young to Run Bill into law, saying it was long overdue.He said, “The vibrant youth of the country will take advantage of the law to ensure their participation in the political landscape of the country.”