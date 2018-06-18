The national chairmanship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and former governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole has said the late Chief MKO Abiola rejected a move by the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, to free him from detention.





Oshiomhole said the sincere move by labour leaders to free Abiola from the military confinement did not work out as planned because the late politician declined the offer.





Oshiomhole stated that in a statement made available to newsmen in Lagos on Saturday.





He said, “When Abiola was in prison, we made several efforts to see him but the military were blocking it. But finally one day, we went there and (a former NLC President), Paschal (Bafyau) who led us to him, said, ‘sir, we want you to accept the bail with all the conditions attached to it’.





“We told him that these guys are ready to keep him in prison for a long time and ensure that he will not be able to come out alive.





“The late head of State, (Sani) Abacha had asked Abiola to go and make a national broadcast withdraw his earlier statement of pronouncing himself president. But Abiola said, ‘I will remain here in prison; I will not do their bidding’.





“Abacha eventually died and Abiola also died. Today, Abiola’s children can go anywhere and say I am Abiola and they will be respected.”