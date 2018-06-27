Danladi Ciroma, chairman of north central zone of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), has denied linking the killings in Plateau state to reprisal attacks.





According to LEADERSHIP, Ciroma said the reporter he spoke with on the issue misquoted him, denying issuing a statement.





He noted, however, that the biggest issue they have on ground is cattle rustling.





“I did not issue a statement. No, we talked on phone. Sincerely speaking, what that boy wrote was not what I told him. We did not speak on reprisal attacks.





“What is happening in Plateau from 2001 is not good. I am a peace loving person. I am sure that if Birom people read what they wrote about me they won’t believe it. They don’t know me with that kind of habit. Since the coming of this government, the governor set up several committees on peace and if anything happens anywhere he is, he will return home.





“The security men on ground have been doing their best. But Fulani and farmers must find a way of living peacefully because no one will separate them. Innocent lives are been killed.





“The biggest issue we have on ground is cattle rustling. In Fan district, over 300 cattle have been rustled. It has become a no go area and security agencies know about it. Among the Fulani and the Birom youths, there are enemies of peace. The herders and farmers have been fighting, which is not good. Our concern is peace.”





On Saturday night, suspected herdsmen attacked Riyom, Barakin Ladi and Jos south local government areas of the state killing over 100 people.