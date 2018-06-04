Following combined efforts of Nigerian Prison Service and other security agencies in Niger State, 30 inmates who escaped from Minna Medium Security Prison on Sunday night have been recaptured.The Minister of Interior, General Abdulrahman Dabazzau disclosed this after on the spot assessment of the prison.The Minister who revealed that Federal Government is building 3000 capacity prison in each geopolitical zone and recruit 6000 personnel admitted that there were security lapses at Minna Prison.“There are security gaps to be addressed in the prisons such as manpower, decongestion.”Also speaking, Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani-Bello call for more commitment to duties adding that Niger State Government would work with Federal Government on Prison reforms.“I will like to appeal to public servants generally to take their jobs seriously. Niger State Government colloboarate with the Federal Government to improve infrastructure of prisons across the state.”In his comment, the Comptroller General of Prison, Jaafaru Ahmed said investigative panel has been set up to ascertain the immediate and remote causes of the jailbreak.Governor Sani-Bello, Minister of Interior , Gen Absulrahman Dabazzau, Comptroller General of Prison, Jaafaru Ahmed were accompanied by heads of security agencies in the state. Other include members of Niger State Executive Council, top government officials from Ministry of Interior and Senior Prison officers from Nigerian Prison Service Headquarters.It was earlier reported that on Sunday, 3rd June, 2018 at about 8pm, there was a jailbreak at Minna Medium Security Prison located at Tunga area of Minna Metropolis perpetuated by armed criminals who attacked the prison and gain access after exchange of fire with prison armed men.