Australia kept their World Cup dream alive as the Socceroos rallied to draw 1-1 with Group C rivals Denmark after another VAR penalty in Russia.Tottenham star Christian Eriksen opened the scoring for Denmark just seven minutes into Thursday's clash at Samara Arena with a superb volley, but Mile Jedinak equalised from the penalty spot seven minutes before the interval courtesy of a VAR review.With Denmark leading 1-0 courtesy of Eriksen's expertly-controlled half-volley, Yussuf Poulsen handled the ball when he went up to challenge for a header in the area towards the end of the half.Australia's players appealed to referee Antonio Mateu, who initially appeared to wave away the incident - but the official then consulted a sideline monitor to review the decision, and awarded the spot-kick (as well as booking Poulsen) after watching a short replay.Jedinak sent Kasper Schmeichel the wrong way after Denmark in turn appealed the VAR decision, but neither side could find a winner after the break - and the draw leaves Group C finely poised ahead of France's clash against Peru later on Thursday.Denmark will be confident of progressing from the group to the last 16 with four points from their opening two games, while Australia must beat Peru in their final match and hope other results go their way.Source: Evening Standard