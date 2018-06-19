Manchester United boss, Jose Mourinho has disclosed that Super Eagles captain, John Mikel Obi is a bad number 10.Mourinho stated this following Nigeria’s 2-0 loss to Croatia in their opening Group D 2018 World Cup clash on Saturday.The Portuguese gaffer, who signed Mikel for Chelsea in 2006 and converted him from an attacking midfielder to a defensive midfield, said Nigeria has lost a good defensive midfielder in the person of Mikel.Speaking as a World Cup pundit on the Russian TV station, RT, Mourinho said, referring to Mikel: “Nigeria lost a good No.6 to get a bad No.10.”Mikel has often played an advanced role for the Eagles, while he played a much deeper role for Chelsea successfully for close to 11 years.The Eagles will face Iceland on Friday needing a win to keep hope alive.