Mikel Obi has backed young goalkeeper Francis Uzoho to shine at the World Cup in Russia.Uzoho at 19 is the youngest on the Super Eagles squad and he is likely to keep goal against the star-studded Croatia tomorrow night at the Kaliningrad Stadium.“He’s a young goalkeeper, but he’s always calm no matter the pressure. That’s nice to see for a young goalkeeper like him,” praised the Eagles captain, who is the most experienced player on the squad to Russia 2018.“He knows exactly what he is doing.“We try to help him by speaking to him a lot and there is no problem with our goalkeeping situation.”The game, billed for 8.00pm Nigeria time is expected to be explosive.