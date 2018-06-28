Joe Jackson, the father of late pop-star Michael Jackson, has been reported dead according to TMZ.His grandson Taj Jackson confirmed the tragic news about the music manager online after it was reported he had passed away at 3.30am on Wednesday in Los Angeles, United States of America, with his wife Katherine at his bedside.The website reported that he had suffered health problems for many years, with trips to the hospital in 2015 and 2016 for heart attacks and high fevers respectively.Just two days ago, Joe sent his last tweet, featuring himself looking out across a sunset.He captioned it: “I have seen more sunsets than I have left to see. The sun rises when the time comes and whether you like it or not the sun sets when the time comes.”Joe oversaw the creation of the Jackson 5, the group featuring five of his sons. The group also acted as a springboard for member, Michael’s solo career and led to him becoming one of the biggest pop stars in history.However, he was plagued by claims that he was abusive towards his children and was a physically domineering manager.His death comes just two days after the death anniversary of Michael Jackson, who died on June 25, 2009.Their hits included, I Want You Back, ABC and The Love You Save.Joe was born in 1928 and married wife Katherine in 1949. The union produced 11 children.