Captain Lionel Messi and other senior players, have taken their concerns to AFA general manager, Jorge Burruchaga, following their 1-1 draw with Iceland and their 3-0 loss to Croatia.And Argentina’s 1986 World Cup winner, Ricardo Giusti, claims he has spoken with Burruchaga, who has admitted that the players would be consulted for team selection against the Super Eagles.“The players will decide the team, that’s a fact. If Sampaoli wants to sit in the bench, he can do it. If not, no problem,” Giusti said, according to SportsMail.Messi and Javier Mascherano as the senior players, would be most likely to be consulted to salvage their World Cup campaign.Argentina need a win over Nigeria to take second place in the group, assuming that Iceland don’t beat Croatia and better their goal difference.The Super Eagles only need to avoid defeat against the Albiceleste, to book their spot in the knockout stages.