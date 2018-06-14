Captain of the Nigeria National Team, Mikel Obi has stated that they have stepped up their preparations for their World Cup opener against Croatia on Saturday evening under the guidance of Gernot Rohr.According to the former Chelsea star, he is satisfied with the training facilities at the Super Eagles base camp in Yessentuki.”We need to continue to work hard, we need to continue to train and do exactly what we want and what the coach asks for us,” Mikel told reporters, including TASS.”I think it’s (the base camp) good, the field is very good, the fans and the children who came to support us are amazing.”It was nice that after the training we had the opportunity to give some autographs to the guys. We are in a very good place, I believe.”Rohr said that the players are ready physically and he will use the next three days to work on tactics and technique.Nigeria will also face Iceland (June 22, Volgograd) and Argentina (June 26, St. Petersburg) in Group D of the World Cup.