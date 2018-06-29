Still smarting from his team’s hurtful crash out of the ongoing World Cup fiesta in Russia, Super Eagles captain, Mikel John Obi, had tweeted his explanations for what many fans considered a not-good-enough outing.“We fought until the end and we are all hurting with you. Your support has driven us throughout the World Cup and we cannot thank you enough.”But if he felt the fans would readily accept his explanations, he was wrong, as many of his respondents tweeted back in anger and frustration:May God forgive you oo— Emmanuella ❤️ (@_emmalez) June 27, 2018Time for you to also retire— ST.Jude (@STJudeMax) June 28, 2018The fight that if your country had put in half, they would have qualified for the World Cup.— Dat_middle_belter. (@Mhiz_Merci) June 28, 2018😂😂😂😂😂😂 what fight— Lord jojo 🇬🇭 (@lordjoojo) June 28, 2018LlĺlWe are actually not hurt..The massacre in Jos is enough to be disinterested in anything else at least we can concentrate fully on that now that we are out of the world cup.— Mhodupeola Esther (@cutiesthy) June 28, 2018🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣Messi is bigger than Nigeria and Ghana would have done better🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣— 2018/19 Champions🏆 (@deadlyMahrezz) June 27, 2018Next time don’t run ur mouth like a tap before a match. Learn to be humble and shut up— Laolu Dada (@laolu_dee) June 27, 2018But you guys displayed high level of no confidence and inferiority complex…. Good job anyway— ADEBAYO BERNARD (@ADEBAYOBERNARD) June 29, 2018However, it wasn’t all gloom, as many of his social media followers tweeted their support and words of encouragement:The boys gave their all #WorldCup #SuperEagles— Ezenwokolo Chukwudi (@Tony4Chuks) June 28, 2018We saw your passion, we appreciate and love you.— Queen Nkesi (@NkesiNdamati) June 28, 2018LOOOVE YOU SOOO MUCH my Chelsea legend, Nigerian Captain. We’ll come back stronger! 🤗 Nigeria 🇳🇬 Nigeria 🇳🇬 🇳🇬 🇳🇬 Nigeria! pic.twitter.com/gxV0TAk479— Adeola🇳🇬 🇧🇪 (@naijafoo) June 27, 2018Greatest Skippo ever @mikel_john_obi , leader, legend. I love you with the whole of my heart and I’ll always be your number fan. Good luck and hope to see you still in form in the years ahead ✌— Charltonkika🇳🇬 (@Charltonkika) June 27, 2018Ogbeni, well done. For the very first time, I’m not insulting you. Your effort can’t be in doubt. Sad but proud. #WorldCup #SuperEagles— 🔴P.O.G (@KhevKhan) June 27, 2018