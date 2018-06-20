Iran will be dreaming of more after beating African hopefuls Morocco 1-0 on the opening day. They come into the clash with one of the main contenders for the silverware as massive underdogs, but it should be anything but a one-way street for the Spaniards if they give anything less than 100% here.Spain need a three-pointer after an opening draw against Portugal.Iran will enter the game high on confidence after beating Morocco on the opening day.Alireza Jahanbakhsh suffered an injury against the Atlas Lions and his physical fitness might be a huge blow to Iran’s hopes here.The La Furia Roja have had a couple of extremely turbulent days right ahead of the World Cup kick off. Such tough times got brutally reflected on the pitch as Spain found themselves in some very tough positions during the initial affair against Iberian rivals Portugal.Nacho was blamed for penalty after a sloppy reaction in his own box as Cristiano Ronaldo pushed the Iberians up front just four minutes into the game. The Spaniards looked entirely disoriented ever since that goal as it seemed they could even suffer a catastrophe against the highly-motivated Portuguese side on Friday evening.However, the man who was a big doubt even under Julen Lopetegui, Diego Costa popped up as nation’s saviour as he earned the equalizer 20 completely by himself midway through the first half to turn thing around for Spain.However, they got unlucky once again just before the break when David De Gea reacted poorly to Cristiano Ronaldo’s effort from outside the box as Portugal regained the advantage in the dying minutes of the first half.Fernando Hierro then obviously did a decent job in the dressing room as Spain completely recovered in the second half to turn the momentum entirely on their side with another goal from Diego Costa and a stunner from Nacho.It, however, could not end that simple as Ronaldo was still responsible for the finishing touch netting the last-gasp equalizer with a phenomenal stunner from the free-kick.Queiroz has reasons to be thrilled with his team’s showing in the first game and he has no reasons to change anything ahead of the clash with Spain.Alireza Jahanbakhsh’s physical condition is his main concern here, but team’s star man is expected to hit the court from the very first minute.Goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvard was the best man on the court against Morocco and a similar performance of him against La Furia Roja will be of a huge importance for Team Melli’s success.Iran Predicted Starting Eleven (4-1-4-1)Beiranvand – Rezaeian, Pouraliganji, Chesmi, HajiSafi – Ebrahimi – Jahanbakhsh, Shojaei, Amiri, Ansarifard – Azmoun.Fernando Hierro has no reasons to make change to his starting eleven unless otherwise to keep players fresh.Diego Costa will lead the line after a stunning display and a brace against Portugal.David De Gea is also expected to keep his place in spite of the blunder that led to the second goal.There won’t be many changes elsewhere either, Koke likely to be the only man replaced from the side that started against Selecao das Quinas.Thiago Alcantara could be an option in the midfield to give Iniesta a breather ahead of the team’s final group game against Morocco.De Gea – Nacho, Pique, Ramos, Alba – Alcantara, Busquets, Iniesta – Silva, Costa, Isco.This will be the first ever head to head encounter between Spain and Portugal.All eyes of the Iranian football fans will be on their star man Alireza Jahanbaksh whose fitness could come in question after an injury which forced the somewhat earlier exit for him in the opening round clash against Morocco.It was an affair which revealed all the knowledge and experience Carlos Quieroz possesses. The Portuguese expert made Iran by far the best-organized Asian outfit at the moment as Team Melli looked super impressive against Morocco in spite of the lack of talent compared to the African side.The Asians successfully survived Moroccan heavy attacks in the opening minutes of the affair and they seemed to be gaining control of the contest as time passed on. The efforts were eventually rewarded through the 95-th minute match-winner as Iran will have chances of progressing regardless of the outcome of the clash with group’s main favourites here in Kazan’.Team Melli have some high-profile players up front in the likes of Jahanbakhsh, Karim Ansarifard and Sardar Azmoun and they will be well capable of exploiting the obvious holes in Spain’s defensive line on the day.La Furia Roja conceded at least a goal in five of last six internationals, including three to Russia and Portugal apiece in the process. Fernando Hierro’s men are still massive favourites, this is a must-win situation for them and we don’t doubt they’ll come on top at the end.The stand-out bet would thus be Spain to win & BTTS at the odds of 4.33. Diego Costa produced a fantastic display in the first match against Portugal and we’ll back him to score anytime as the second option at 1.57.Predicted Full-Time Result is Spain to win in what could be a high-scoring affair given their clear vulnerability at the back.