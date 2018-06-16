Brazil head into the tournament in high spirits after cruising their way to top the South American World Cup Qualifiers.

They are favourites to win each of three group stage matches, but the first one against the stern defensive line of Switzerland could be their biggest test on the way.

Both sides have been rock solid at the back recently and we don’t expect a goal fest on Sunday at Rostov Arena.

The first-choice right-back Dani Alves was ruled out with an injury leaving Manchester City’s Danilo with a tough task to compensate.

Other than this, Tite has the full squad on disposal.

Brazil will come out in a 4-3-3 formation as we expect to see the identical starting XI from the final warm-up against Austria.

Willian and Neymar played on the flanks behind Gabriel Jesus, while Coutinho, Casemiro and Paulinho made the midfield triangle.

Brazil Predicted Starting Eleven (4-3-3)

Alisson – Marquinhos, Miranda, Danilo, Marcelo – Casemiro, Paulinho, Coutinho – Willian, Neymar, Gabriel Jesus.

Vladimir Petkovic has an experiences squad which played together at last two major tournaments.

The biggest issue for the Bosnian-born manager was Admir Mehmedi’s injury.

The attacking midfielder will be replaced by Steven Zuber, while the rest of the team will look more or less identical to the one which featured EURO 2016 in France.

The main question is whether Breel Embolo or Haris Seferovic will start up front.

We expect to see the same side that fought it out to a 1-1 draw to Spain on June 3rd.

Switzerland Predicted Starting Eleven (4-2-3-1)

Sommer – Schar, Akanji, Lichtsteiner, Rodriguez – Behrami, Xhaka – Shaqiri, Dzemaili, Zuber – Seferovic.

