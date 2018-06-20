A truck conveying plywood fell off a bridge at Ojuelegba, Lagos, killing some passengers of commercial buses better known as Danfo.





A Toyota Camry was also involved in the accident which happened around 9pm on Tuesday.





Adebayo Kehinde, spokesman of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), told TheCable via a telephone call that he could not confirm the casualty figure.





“I can confirm to you that part of the consignment of a truck carrying plywood specifically, fell on four vehicles, three commercial (yellow) buses and one saloon Toyota Camry car,” he said.





“It happened around Ojuelegba, inward Jibowu. I cannot confirm to you the actual figures for the casualty but it is minimal. Recovery operation is ongoing and some of the victims have been taken to the hospital. All emergency responders are currently on ground.”





Adesina Tiamiyu, general manager of LASEMA, later addressed reporters at the scene of the accident. He said two people died but witnesses said there were many corpses at the scene.





“A flat bed truck laden with plywood and finished boards tilted on top of Ojuelegba bridge and fell on three commercial buses and a Toyota Corolla Camry,” Tiamiyu said.





“Unfortunately, two people died while two other people sustained injuries but what we are doing now is recovery.





“We have removed the vehicles from the road and we have also taken the trucks off the bridge.





“We are now trying to clear the remnants of the plywood at Ojuelegba under-bridge and the top of the bridge. That vehicle was definitely overloaded and that was what I think caused the accident.”





He, however, urged commercial drivers to park at designated bus-stops and to stop parking indiscriminately.





Tiamiyu said: “If the buses were not parked indiscriminately, the accident would not claim lives. Commercial drivers should not turn Ojuelegba into a bus-stop. Let’s have free drive under Ojuelegba Bridge.”





Similar accidents had claimed lives in the last three years. In one of the accidents in September 2015, in which three members of the same family died.





The relations are pursuing a N10billion compensation suit at the Lagos high court. Both the Lagos and federal governments, along with the owners of the truck, are defendants in the case.