A video shared online shows a man in flames running around a mall and online reports claimed the fire was caused by a mobile phone which exploded in his pocket.

There are conflicting reports, however. Some say it happened in Dubai Mall on June 4, others say it took place in the city of Agadir in Morocco on June 3.





On its official Twitter account, the Dubai Civil Defence explained that the fire was caused due to a faulty mobile phone that exploded in the victim's pocket. However, they stated that the incident did not take place anywhere in the UAE.





According to Moroccan news site Agadir24, the man who went up in flames is a 30-year-old criminal and the incident happened at the entrance of the Marjane supermarket in Morocco on June 3rd.





Agadir24 reports that the man who has a criminal record first entered the mall on Sunday morning to steal. He was caught in the act of shoplifting and was forced to pay for it or go to prison. Once the stolen object was paid for, he left the store, only to return later in the afternoon equipped with a flammable product with which he set himself on fire.





He suffered second and third-degree burns and was taken to Hassan II Hospital in Agadir by law enforcement who arrived at the scene.





Watch the video below.



