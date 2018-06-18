A former Governor of Kaduna State, Senator Ahmed Makarfi has thanked the All Progressives Congress, APC, for campaigning for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, through bad governance.





Markafi also stated that members of the New Peoples Democratic Party, nPDP, have no other place to go than to return to the PDP.





He said the Senate President Bukola Saraki, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara and others cannot stay any longer in the APC, where according to him, they were not needed.





The former lawmaker further stated that he “will stay and support any aspirant that gets the party’s nomination.”





Makarfi said this during his declaration to run in the 2019 presidential election on Sunday in Kaduna.





He said, “We must also thank the APC for working for us because they have been working for us.





“They have refused to govern well, they have been fighting each other.





In reference to the nPDP members in APC, the former PDP Caretaker Committee Chairman added, “The question before them is where will they go to? The overwhelming majority of them no longer have room in that party. If you stay, what are they staying for?”