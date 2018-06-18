Ahmed Makarfi, former chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caretaker committee, says he will contest the presidential ticket of the party in 2019.





Makarfi made his intention known on Sunday while speaking with journalists in his residence in Kaduna.





The ex-governor said he has consulted with stakeholders in the party and has informed them of his ambition.





He said: “It’s is just consultations and not endorsement. But it gives you an opportunity to feel the pulse and it will tell whether to go forward or not to go forward.





“The consultations have been quite positive and I believe it is fair enough to come to the conclusion that one should join other equally capable party men and women who have shown interest in seeking the party’s nomination for the 2019 presidential election. At this stage, it is to seek for the party’s nomination.





“The successful nominees will become the candidate that will stand for the election. But first thing first. If one’s party does not put him forward, you can’t say you are contesting for presidency yet. “At this stage, I have come to the conclusion that it is okay, based on the consultations that I have had. Those who have shown interest are equally capable. We do not know how many more will show interest but whatever it is, power comes from God. The party men and women will decide who will be the candidate. I will subject myself to the will of God and the decision of the party men and women whenever it is made.”





He said his experience in the public and private sectors make him well suited to lead the country.





Makarfi’s announcement comes after Atiku Abubakar, former vice-president, and Sule Lamido, former Jigawa governor, had indicated their interest in seeking the PDP presidential ticket.