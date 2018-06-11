‘Send down the rain’ crooner, Majek Fashek, has revealed his last discussion with Ras Kimono, who passed away on Sunday.

According to Fashek, there were plans for Kimono to meet his manager in America.





“Ras Kimono why? Too soon Kimono my brethren. RIP!





“I’m short of words, our last meetings was for you to meet with my manager Uzo in America and death took you away. Forever in my heart I’m gonna miss you….Jah why,” he posted on Instagram.





Nigerian music legend, Ras Kimono, died today June 10, at the age of 60.





He was to travel to the United States Saturday night, but complained of not feeling too well.





Kimono was rushed to a hospital in Ikeja, Lagos then later taken to another hospital in the Island, where he died.