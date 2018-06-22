The Economic and Financial Commission (EFCC) has announced that it will soon visit projects abandoned by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and contractors.





Acting Chairman of the commission, Ibrahim Magu made the disclosure when a delegation of the National Association of Niger-Delta Students (NANDS) visited him in Abuja on Thursday.





Spokesman of the commission, Wilson Uwujaren, in a statement quoted Magu as assuring that “we will ensure that justice is done”.





“We will visit such projects and ensure their completion.





“Where money has been taken, we will go after them and recover the money”, he said.





Magu said money released for developmental projects that had not been executed would be recovered and prosecute defaulters.





He added that the commission will raise a project monitoring team that will partner with states and civil society organisations in the region to track the award and execution of NDDC projects.





He said, “We have always solicited support from the youths. I am encouraged and you recognised what we are doing.





“We need people like you to take the anti-corruption message to the grassroots.”





The National President of NANDS, Lucky Emonefe, who led the delegation described Magu as “a fearless and dogged fighter”.





Emonefe pledged the support of the association in mobilising the youths of the region to embrace the fight against corruption.