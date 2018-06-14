In a case reminiscent of the psychic octopus named Paul, which made accurate predictions in the 2010 World Cup, another magical animal, this time, a pig named Mystic Marcus, has predicted that Nigeria, alongside Belgium, Uruguay and Argentina, will progress to the Semi-finals of the 2018 FIFA World Cup starting on Thursday in Russia.Mystic Marcus has a 100 per cent track record of predicting sports results according to his owner, Juliette Stevens, reports Daily Mail on Wednesday.And the eight-year-old prophet even predicted Brexit and that Donald Trump would win the US presidential election.Now Mystic Marcus is putting his skills to the test once more by forecasting the semi-finalists for this summer’s World Cup in Russia.Mystic Marcus expects Belgium, Argentina, Nigeria and Uruguay to make it through.He made the predictions by gobbling up apples bearing the flags of the nations.