Luis Suarez scored on his 100th appearance for Uruguay to earn a 1-0 win over Group A rivals Saudi Arabia and send his nation into the last 16 of the World Cup.Suarez had a torrid time in Uruguay's opening group game against Egypt, missing a number of gilt-edged changes as the South Americans won 1-0 courtesy of a late Jose Gimenez header.But the Barcelona striker never goes off the boil for long, and capped a century of international appearances with a poacher's effort to put his nation ahead after 23 minutes against Saudi Arabia.Mohammed Al-Owais, the goalkeeper of the Green Falcons, made a hash of a corner as he came and failed to punch the ball, leaving Suarez with the simple task of finishing into an empty net.Saudi Arabia were competent in possession but lacked a cutting edge, meaning Uruguay were able to see out the match for a win despite failing to capitalise on second-half chances for the likes of Edinson Cavani.As a result of the victory, Uruguay and hosts Russia are the first two teams to qualify for the knockout stages, with Egypt and Saudi Arabia heading home before the third matchday has even kicked in Group A.Source: Standard