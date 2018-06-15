This is arguably the pick of the group-stage fixtures, as the 2010 tournament winners face the reigning European champions in Sochi.
La Roja head into the competition in a state of disarray, however, having parted company with manager Julen Lopetegui two days before this mouth-watering opening fixture.
Follow all of the action as it unfolds with our extensive updates below.
5 min In his 36th outing at a major tournament, Cristiano Ronaldo gives Portugal the lead from the penalty spot. The Real Madrid superstar stuck the ball to David de Gea's left; the keeper went the opposite way. After seeing a replay, the referee did appear to make the right call.
4 min GOAL! PORTUGAL 1-0 SPAIN (CRISTIANO RONALDO, PEN)
3 min PENALTY TO PORTUGAL! Explosive start to this match! Cristiano Ronaldo was sent to the ground by Nacho following a couple of step-overs. A penalty is awarded, but to me it looked like the Real Madrid ace made the contact with his clubmate rather than the other way around.
1 min KICKOFF! Spain, sporting an all-white strip in Sochi this evening, get us under way in the pick of the group-stage fixtures. Portugal, the reigning European champions, are looking to make a fast start at the Fisht Olympic Stadium.
