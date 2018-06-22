49 min GOAL! Nigeria 1-0 Iceland (Ahmed Musa)





Good evening and welcome to the live commentary of the World Cup Group D match between Nigeria and Iceland.The Super Eagles need a win to avoid going into their final match with Argentina on the brink of World Cup 2018 elimination15 mins til KO: Meanwhile, World Cup debutants Iceland have lost just one of their six matches in major tournaments (W2 D3 L1).Nigeria have won just one of their last 13 games at the World Cup (W1 D3 L9), losing their last three, with that solitary victory coming against Bosnia and Herzegovina in 2014.20 mins til KO: There has only been one previous meeting between Nigeria and Iceland, with the latter winning 3-0 in a friendly in August 1981.Halldorsson; Saevarsson, Arnason, R.Sigurdsson, Magnusson; Gislason, Gunnarsson, G.Sigurdsson, Bjarnason; Finnbogason, BodvarssonUzoho; Omeruo, Troost-Ekong, Balogun, Idowu; Mikel, Ndidi; Moses, Etudo, Musa; IheanachoWe are still to get back underway. Sigurdsson looks ok to continue for now but at one stage, a replacement had been lined up.We are going to have a break in play while Ragnar Sigurdsson receives treatment on a head injury. Iceland need the time to regroup. They look shell-shocked hereUnbelievable! Less sarcasm this time. Nigeria break forward down the right and the ball is eventually delivered into the box, where Musa brings the ball down and drills a half-volley into the roof of the net from 12 yards. Great goal!The signs are good that we are going to get a much more entertaining half. Iceland have already responded positively without getting an effort on goal.Unbelievable scenes. It has taken Nigeria all of 20 seconds to get a shot off in this half! Etebo surged forward before seeing a low shot from distance saved by Halldorsson.We are back underway.The half-time whistle goes in Volgograd and we remain goalless. It's been the most uneventful 45 minutes of this World Cup but Iceland did suggest just before the break that they can find a way through. Nigeria have had two thirds of the ball but are yet to register a shot of any note.Where has this been all half? Iceland win a corner and Bodvarsson meets it at the back post, but the forward's header goes just wide of the far post.There will be two minutes of added-on time.! How have Iceland not score?! Sigurdsson's set piece is terrific and Finnbogason meets it around 10 yards out but the forward fails to make a proper connection and the ball goes wide of the far post.Idowu goes into the book for fouling Bodvarsson on the touchline. A late chance here for Iceland.A corner for Nigeria. Maybe this is the moment?! No - no, it's not. Iheanacho's inswinger goes over everyone and out for a goal kick.Almost for Iceland. Bjarnason has been his side's biggest threat and he reaches the byline after nutmegging a defender. However, the Villa man's low cross avoids everyone and Nigeria survive.There are plenty of bottles on the side of the pitch where players have been forced to take on extra water. Mikel is the latest player to do so. We still await Nigeria's first shot.Less than 10 minutes to go in this first half and I have to admit, I am looking forward to the half-time refreshments as much as the players will be. It really has been that dull but let's be positive - it can only get better.! It's ambitious but you cannot blame Bjarnason for taking this shot on. The Aston Villa man makes a solid connection with his volley on the turn but it is always going over.Still nothing else to report. Both teams look lethargic aside from the odd flurry forward. Both managers will surely look to change things at the break. This is the game which these two nations will regard as their best chance of three points.Nigeria have had 67% of possession but in 31 minutes, they still haven't attempted a shot. That tells you every that you need to know about this match! A free kick for the African nation from a deep position has just gone to waste.For what is it worth, both teams are passing the ball around nicely but that is probably because they are not being troubled. This is a World Cup group fixture but it feels like a friendly.It is difficult to see where the first goal is going to come from. There's just not enough sustained pressure coming from either team. In all fairness, the conditions may be playing a part.Better from the Super Eagles who make inroads down the left through Musa. Nigeria eventually get a cross into the area but Iceland are too big and too strong and comfortably deal with the danger.For all of Nigeria's possession in this game, they are yet to register a shot on goal. Iheanacho is a willing worker but he isn't seeing enough of the ball and when he does, it's away from the penalty area.Back come Iceland with the pressure starting with a long throw from Gunnarsson. The Cardiff City man eventually crosses from the right, forcing Uzoho to tip the ball away away, before Bjarnason sees a volley deflected wide.Moses attempts to inject some life into Nigeria's attack but despite some intelligent play on the right, Iheanacho fails to control his pass on the edge of the area and the opportunity is lost.Nigeria have just had a long throw-in of their own but nothing comes from it. It's all gone a bit quiet since Iceland's two opportunities in the opening five minutes.Finally, Iceland have some more joy in the Nigeria half with a long throw causing problems in the final third. Nigeria survive, however, but watch as Iceland ready another attack.When Iceland do not have the ball - which has been for the majority of the past five minutes - Bodvarsson and Finnbogason are well inside their own half. The Iceland fans don't care - here comes the first thunder clap of the contest.Still much of the same with Nigeria keeping Iceland on the back foot. Iceland appear perfectly content to sit deep and wait for a mistake out of the Super Eagles rather than looking to press.Iceland are giving Nigeria more of a chance to get their foot on the ball. If everything, it appears as though they are looking to manage their fitness levels. I don't suppose it is 32C very often in Scandinavia.Nigeria are starting to settle down now and have earned a corner but they are very much second best during these early stages. This is already progressing into an entertaining battle.Iceland have started really brightly here. Another chance arrives at the feet of Sigurdsson but the Everton man tries to be too precise from 20 yards and Uzoho makes the easy save.: Sigurdsson's curling effort is heading towards the top corner but it lacks the power to really trouble Uzoho, who tips the ball over the crossbar.It takes Iceland just over a minute to earn a free kick around 25 yards from goal and in a central position. Sigurdsson will take...Nigeria get us underway!