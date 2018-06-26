Welcome tolive text coverage of the World Cup meeting between Nigeria and Argentina at the Krestovsky Stadium in St Petersburg.Despite their worst showing at the finals since 1974, La Albiceleste can still claim a spot in the last 16 of the competition this evening with their first victory.The Super Eagles' fate is in their own hands, however, as they occupy second place in Group D and know that even a point may be enough depending on results elsewhere.Follow all of the action as it unfolds with our extensive updates below.Uzoho; Idowu, Balogun, Troost-Ekong, Omeruo; Etebo, Ndidi; Moses, Mikel, Musa; IheanachoEzenwa, Akpeyi, Echiejile, Ighalo, Shehu, Nwankwo, Obi, Onazi, Iwobi, Ogu, Awaziem, EbuehiArmani; Mercado, Otamendi, Rojo, Tagliafico; Mascherano, Banega; Perez, Messi, Di Maria; HiguainAguero, Lo Celso Dybala, Pavon, Caballero, Guzman, Ansaldi, Biglia, Fazio, Acuna, Meza, Salvio