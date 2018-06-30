 Live Commentary: France vs Argentina | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
» » Live Commentary: France vs Argentina

Hello and welcome to Nigerianeye's live coverage of the World Cup encounter between France and Argentina.


After both nations failed to impress during the group stages, the 1998 winners and the 2014 runners-up get the knockout stages underway in Kazan.

France progressed from Group C with seven points but Les Bleus are yet to produce the kind of football that is expected from their star-studded squad.

Argentina edged through to the last 16 with a dramatic 2-1 triumph over Nigeria, but Jorge Sampaoli's team have looked disjointed during the majority of their first three outings at this tournament.

OFFICIAL LINE-UPS

ARGENTINA: Armani; Mercado, Otamendi, Rojo, Tagliafico; Mascherano, Perez, Bangea; Di Maria, Pavon, Messi

FRANCE: Lloris; Pavard, Varane, Umtiti, Hernandez; Kante, Pogba; Mbappe, Griezmann, Matuidi; Giroud










