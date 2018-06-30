Hello and welcome tolive coverage of the World Cup encounter between France and Argentina.After both nations failed to impress during the group stages, the 1998 winners and the 2014 runners-up get the knockout stages underway in Kazan.France progressed from Group C with seven points but Les Bleus are yet to produce the kind of football that is expected from their star-studded squad.Argentina edged through to the last 16 with a dramatic 2-1 triumph over Nigeria, but Jorge Sampaoli's team have looked disjointed during the majority of their first three outings at this tournament.Armani; Mercado, Otamendi, Rojo, Tagliafico; Mascherano, Perez, Bangea; Di Maria, Pavon, MessiLloris; Pavard, Varane, Umtiti, Hernandez; Kante, Pogba; Mbappe, Griezmann, Matuidi; Giroud