32 min GOAL! CROATIA 1-0 NIGERIA (MARIO MANDZUKIC)

Good evening and welcome tolive coverage of the 2018 World Cup in Russia as Croatia take on Nigeria in Group D.The Vatreni head into their opener having won just one of their last seven World Cup fixtures, but will be hoping to make use of Argentina and Iceland's 1-1 draw earlier this afternoon.Nigeria find themselves in a similar run of tepid World Cup form, despite reaching the last 16 in Brazil four years ago.Follow all of the live action with our minute-by-minute updates below.Subasic; Vrsaljko, Strinic, Lovren, Vida; Rakitic, Modric, Perisic; Kramaric, Mandzukic, RebicLivakovic, Corluka, Kovacic, Brozovic, Kalinic, Jedvaj, Bradaric, Caleta-Car, N. Kalinic, Badelj, Pjaca, PivaricUzoho; Abdullahi, Ekong, Balogun, Idowu; Etebo, Ndidi; Mikel, Iwobi, Moses; IghaloEzenwa, Akpeyi, Ebuehi, Musa, Ogu, Nwankwo, Onazi, Omeruo, Awaziem, Iheanacho, Echiejile, ObiCLOSE! The Chelsea man sends the ball in where it is soon cleared into the path of Iwobi on the edge of the area. The winger puts his laces through it only to see Lovren pull off a rather special block to protect Subasic from being tested.Moses shows great feet on the right and he is able to buy a timely free kick off Rebic, leaving Nigeria with a free kick in a promising position...Croatia have put together the best part of 225 passes in this first period and that perhaps gives you some indication of their possessional dominance. Perisic does brilliantly this time to head down for Mandzukic, who then lays it off for Vrsaljko who is breaking forward from right-back. The Atletico Madrid man's shot is a poor one though, as the effort goes flashing wide of the target.Nigeria step off just a little too easily and Modric is left free to whip a cross into the box. It's Kramaric who gets his head onto it in the middle of the box, but his deft header goes flying over the bar with Uzoho looking worried.Kramaric has been the real spark so far for the Croatians. This time the forward shows some skill on the right to beat Ndidi, although the eventual cross into the box is headed away at the first time of asking by Balogun.Nigeria have so far suffered from a link between midfield and attack. Ighalo is fighting valiantly for whatever is thrown forward, but a lack of support is seeing the ball come straight back at them.Croatia have at times threatened but they are fortunate to go in front. Dalic's men have responded by taking possession and knocking the ball around the back as they try to consolidate the lead.This has to hurt for the Nigerians. Croatia send a corner into the middle of the box where Manduzkic is able to get a head onto the cross. The effort looks to be flying wide of the far post, but it soon cannons into Etebo and past a helpless Uzoho. This game needed a goal although that was a tough one to take for the African side.First one of the game then as Rakitic flies into Moses after losing the ball cheaply. At times the playmaker is looking a tad frustrated at the lack of movement in front of him.Rebic has been promising. This time the winger peels cleverly off the back of Idowu to get the better of the full-back. The youngster then gets his head up to cross but his final ball is unable to provide for the limited options in the middle.A straight ball is driven into the feet of Mandzukic, who is unable to bring the pass under control and bring his teammates into play. The forward has been rather quiet thus far.So far, so good then for Nigeria who seem happy to wait for the counter. Croatia have enjoyed most of the possession in the opening period but have been able to do very little with it. If the Europeans are to take the lead it might just come through an individual moment of brilliance.Glimmers of Croatian quality are just starting to cut through. Rebic does brilliantly down in the right corner to get the better of Idowu with some clever feet, however the resulting cross into the mixer is a tame one leaving Troost-Ekong to clear.Nigeria move forward with a rare counter down the right channel. Iwobi cuts inside into the box before seeing his shot blocked by Vrsaljko. The resulting corner soon sees a loose ball fed into Etebo, but he can only send a wild effort wide of the target from range.Kramaric is beginning to tick now as he turns and drives at the Nigeria defence, before being brought down by Balogun on the edge of the area. Modric sends the free kick towards the back post, where Uzoho comes coolly off his line to gather and thwart the danger.Poor from Modric this time as Croatia get the chance to send in another corner. The ball does not evade Shehu at the front post and Nigeria are able to clear with relative ease.Nigeria will need to be wary of this. The Eagles sit back and give Kramaric time on the ball, allowing the striker to wind up from distance and drive a shot down low just wide of Uzoho's near post.This is lovely stuff from Croatia. Modric drives in off the left flank before feeding a ball into Rebic. The frontman stops the pass dead on the edge of the box, allowing Perisic to drive onto the set ball. The Inter Milan man opens up to lash a testing shot that flies just inches over the crossbar.Nigeria claim a free kick just inside the Croatia half and the Eagles look to bypass the build-up play by sending a long ball into the box from Moses. Croatia stand firm, though, as Vida heads clear.Jeers ring out around the ground as Croatia step off the gas and allow Nigeria to move the ball slickly across the deck. Around 80% of fans in this stadium are from Croatia this evening. Nigeria do not look too perturbed, however. Not the most exciting of starts, but an intriguing one nonetheless.Rakitic is brilliant at this. Perisic drifts off his marker on the left flank, leaving the Barca playmaker to pick out the winger with a huge, raking ball out wide. Shehu does well to steer the ball away for a corner, though. Croatia cannot make anything of the set-piece as Balogun swings clear in the box.Croatia appear happy to take a good look at this Nigeria side as they move possession across the pitch. No real attacking intent from either side thus far as they seem to be sizing each other up.Some gaps are already starting to appear in the middle of the park and both Rakitic and Modric are looking to get on the ball just inside the Nigeria half. Nigeria are showing plenty of energy, but Croatia have held more of the positive possession.The Super Eagles appear to have settled comfortably, but Perisic gives them a wake-up call as he scampers away on the break down the left channel. The winger turns a ball into the middle towards Mandzukic, although Troost-Ekong is able to clear.Nigeria get an early chance to put a teasing ball into the box from a Moses free kick, but Lovren rises highest to head clear under pressure from Iwobi.Here we go then, Nigeria get things moving in Kaliningrad...