The Campaign for Democracy (CD) has called on former President Olusegun Obasanjo to stop imposing leaders on the the people of Nigeria.





The group in a statement by its national secretary, Ifeanyi Odili said Obasanjo had paid his dues and should leave the stage for younger ones.





Odili noted that most of the problems of the country were direct consequences of the imposition of leadership by the former president.





“You will recall that soon after you could not achieve your third term agenda you foisted Umaru Yar’adua on Nigeria.





“Soon after the gentleman bowed to death, you again did all you could to give us Dr. Goodluck Jonathan.





“You fought him to a standstill and he eventually lost his second term bid. Consequently, you came up with Muhammadu Buhari.





“Baba, today, Nigeria is in a mess. Any government that cannot guarantee the security of its people is like a salt that has lost its taste.





“Recently, you visited Baba Fasoranti of Afenifere in his Akure country home seeking his support to end Buhari’s government.





“Baba, your time is far spent. The market is over. It is time you should leave Nigeria and Nigerians alone.





“It is time you should go back to Ota farm, relax, enjoy your old age and wealth.





“If death comes knocking at your door and you answer it, will that be the end of this country?





“May God Almighty bless your old age. This we ask in faith and thanksgiving,” he said.