Some federal lawmakers under the auspices of the parliamentary support group have asked their colleagues who have issues with the police to sort them out without involving the national assembly.





The lawmakers — who “support and believe in the ideals of President Muhammadu Buhari” — said this in reaction to the threat the national assembly issued to the president following alleged persecution of its principal officers by the police.





Some legislators who currently have cases with the police are Senate President Bukola Saraki and Dino Melaye, senator representing Kogi west senatorial district.





A joint executive session of both chambers of the assembly on Tuesday, had passed a 12-point condition for the president to address urgently or face the invocation of the powers of the legislature.





In a statement issued on behalf of the group by Abdulmumin Jibrin, a member of the house of representatives, the lawmakers said the views expressed at the end of the session were not endorsed by all the lawmakers.





Below is the full statement from the group:





NATIONAL ASSEMBLY PARLIAMENTARY SUPPORT GROUP





NASS JOINT EXECUTIVE SESSION: OUR POSITION





The Parliamentary Support Group of the Senate and House of Representatives is aware of the joint Executive session of the National Assembly held today and wish to state as follows:





That almost all the members and senators that spoke at the Executive session are of the PDP while members of the APC declined joining the discussion to avoid a rowdy confrontation as the entire session could easily pass for a PDP Executive session





That it is commendable that the Speaker tactically refused to make any comment at the session even after the Senate President took time to explain the issues which are mostly personal





That it is disturbing and raised many questions of pre-determined intentions that a known ally of the Senate President from Kwara State Hon Rasak Atunwa drafted what was adopted as the resolution and without voting against standard parliamentary practice





That most of the issues raised concerning the fight against corruption, insecurity and the rule of law has been severally discussed in the Senate and the House and various resolutions passed





That we commend the efforts of Mr President in the fight against corruption, tackling of the insecurity challenges and respect for rule of law and democratic institutions. Mr President is known for his non interference policy.





That every Senator or Member of House who has corruption or criminal allegation against him or her should clear his or her name without dragging the entire institution of the National Assembly into the matter





That the National Assembly should as well look in ward and address the issue of suffocating Senators and members with dissenting or contrary opinion through coercion or extra legal means





That the PDP should recall how it members in the 7th Assembly sat comfortably in the chamber and watched a sitting Speaker, Aminu Tambuwal locked out of the National Assembly and all his security personnel withdrawn while APC members had to scale the fence to gain entrance into the National Assembly





That we must exercise caution at this delicate period not to over heat the polity with statements that are capable of dividing the country, embarrassing us before the watching world and creating friction between the legislature, Executive and specifically Mr President.





We wish to reaffirm our support to Mr President as he works assiduously towards dealing with the challenges of our country.