The member representing Lere/Bula constituency in the Bauchi state House of Assembly, Muhammad Aminu Tukur, has reacted to the declaration by the All Progressives Congress (APC) against Speaker House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara.





On Saturday, the APC endorsed the candidature of Mr Godfrey Mannaseh to replace Dogara as member representing Dass, Tafawa Balewa and Bogoro constituency ahead of the 2019 election.





The party also disclosed that it had passed a vote of no confidence on the Speaker.





Those who made the declaration were Haruna Rikaya, APC chairman in Bogoro; Mallam Zubairu, his counterpart in Dass and Wakili Amadi, the party’s deputy chairman in Tafawa Balewa local government area.





The party chieftains explained that their decision was to defend democracy, President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Mohammed Abubakar.





They accused Dogara of being a part of a plot to impeach the nation’s leader.





Reacting, Tukur, in the company of an APC governorship aspirant, Captain Mohammed Bala Jibrin, said the move to tarnish the Dogara’s image was being sponsored by some desperate politicians in the state for political gains.





He said: “It came to our knowledge that an unknown, clandestine group, suspected to be hired by a failing politician in Bauchi State is all out to discredit the honour and integrity of the Speaker for no reasons other than pecuniary, self-serving and parochial.





“APC chairmen in Dass, Tafawa Balewa and Bogoro are parading themselves illegally even when the party’s national chairman is served with court process linking to APC congress.”





According to the lawmaker, Dogara served as the returning agent for President Buhari at the APC presidential convention in 2014, and will not do anything to undermine the Buhari-led APC administration.





He advised members of the public to ignore the position of the party men, adding that there is no cause for alarm.