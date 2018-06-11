



The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has expressed shock and sadness at the passing of the globally-acclaimed reggae star, Ras Kimono, saying his contribution to that genre of music can never be forgotten.In a statement issued on Monday, the Minister extended his condolences to the family, friends and fans of the late artiste, and indeed to the entire Nigerian music industry, for losing a foremost proponent of reggae, a prominent campaigner for a better life for the people and a patriot.He said Kimono will be remembered for his contribution to the elevation of reggae, his love of the masses, his life of discipline and his service to humanity.”Kimono helped to blaze the trail for the phenomenal growth of the Nigerian music industry, and he was a worthy mentor to the younger generation of Nigerian musicians. His legacy will surely endure,” Alhaji Mohammed said.He prayed that God will grant his family the strength to bear their loss, and grant repose to the soul of the departed.