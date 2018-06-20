Lagos State Government on Tuesday announced it had abolished promotion of civil servants based on career progression to ensure efficient service delivery.

Head of Service, Folasade Adesoye, made the disclosure at a news conference in Lagos to announce activities marking this year’s public service week.





Mrs Adesoye said: “To this extent, all government officers now have clearly defined job schedules against which their performances will be assessed.





“This approach is based on the perception that governance must be open, timely, effective and efficient.”





She noted that the public service week, which holds from June 19 to June 25, was introduced in 1994, following the resolution of the Conference of African Ministers of Civil Service.





According to her, African countries set aside June 23 as the Public Service Day to recognise the value of service to humanity.





The HoS revealed that some of the activities to celebrate the week would include a parade and exhibition by ministries departments and agencies, and visit to charity homes, orphanages, old peoples’ home and rehabilitation centres.





She said that games such as ‘Ayo’, Draughts, and Ludo would feature, besides singing and other forms of entertainment such as mock news presentation, stand-up comedy, mimicking of personalities and display of skills and dexterity in local drumming.





Mrs Adesoye said that the state government had set up stands where medical screening for ailments such as hypertension, cervical/breast and prostate cancers, diabetes and hepatitis would be conducted.





“The screening will be performed free; specialists will be on ground to provide advice on health-related issues,” she added.